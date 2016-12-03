OUR SAY: Christmas has come early with Tobruk announcement

YESTERDAY the Fraser Coast got an early Christmas present in the form of ex-HMAS Tobruk, soon to be a dive wreck off the coast of Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.



While there has been understandable concern about the cost of sinking the Tobruk, the figures add up to the wreck being a massive boon for both regions.



Research has shown that the Tobruk will pay back the cost of its sinking several times over, with estimates that it will earn $4 million in tourist dollars each year for the Hinkler region.



This will add to the attractions of the Fraser Coast and fit in nicely with the military trail that has already started to attract visitors to the area, particularly the Duncan Chapman statue, the second stage of which will hopefully go ahead in the near future.



The ex-HMAS Brisbane, sunk of the coast of Mooloolaba will also complement the Tobruk.



Tourists will be able to enjoy the journey along the coastline, visiting the dive wrecks at the two sites.



I believe there are also plans to offer packages so people can visit both wrecks.



This news is extremely positive for our region and we need to celebrate the wins when we get them.



Well done to all the politicians who worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to make this happen.

