24°
News

OUR SAY: Community shows support for much-loved midwife

Carlie Walker
| 9th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Hervey Bay midwife Dianne Francis has the support of the whole Fraser Coast behind her after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Hervey Bay midwife Dianne Francis has the support of the whole Fraser Coast behind her after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S so fitting that a woman who has helped many families in our community is now on the receiving end of love and support after a devastating diagnosis.

Hervey Bay midwife Dianne Francis has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour - a shattering diagnosis for anyone, but particularly a mum with five children.

Years ago I did a story with Dianne after the arrival of her twin boys.

I remember her telling me how excited her three older children were when they arrived.

With Dianne's future uncertain, the people of the Fraser Coast are displaying their generosity.

In less than three days, more than $8700 has been raised to help support Dianne and send her family on a much-needed holiday to make as many memories as they can.

From all accounts, there is no one more deserving of support. Many women have posted on social media talking about the care they received from Dianne while having their babies.

Speaking with her colleague Pam Harsant, it was clear how well regarded she is.

It is always surprising to me how positives can come out of a very sad situation.

It's great to see our community showing its heart.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fchealth fraser coast hervey bay midwife

Mayor Loft to apologise for second misconduct allegation

Mayor Loft to apologise for second misconduct allegation

JUST over a month ago, Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft was forced to apologise to a packed council gallery for misconduct.

WATCH: Synchronised whales playing in Bay are loved up

The news that Hervey Bay is the best place in the world to see humpbacks has been shared with more 270,000 people – so far.

Two whales are showing signs of true love in Hervey Bay waters.

Residents give their all for tourism

Justin Bayliss.

Learn the best ways to keep visitors returning to the Fraser Coast.

Chance to be among Fraser Coast's best in business

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Marketing and Communications Manager Bradley Nardi at the 2016 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards.

Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards applications are open.

Local Partners

Island resident raises funds for 'angels of the sky'

LifeFlight rescue has carried out 81 missions to Fraser Island in the last financial year.

Mum who started study later in life wins major traineeship award

AWARD WINNER: Brooke McMullen is the North Coast 2017 Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year.

'If I can do it, anyone can.'

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

THE Bachelor villain Jennifer Hawke says she gained 10 kilograms in the mansion and even after filming wrapped up months ago."

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Wests ready to take chance in the finals

OFF: Timothy Payne runs with the ball for Wests against Isis earlier this season.

Side qualified for finals after Easts loss on Sunday

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $372,000

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community