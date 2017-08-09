OUR SAY: Community shows support for much-loved midwife

IT'S so fitting that a woman who has helped many families in our community is now on the receiving end of love and support after a devastating diagnosis.



Hervey Bay midwife Dianne Francis has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour - a shattering diagnosis for anyone, but particularly a mum with five children.



Years ago I did a story with Dianne after the arrival of her twin boys.



I remember her telling me how excited her three older children were when they arrived.



With Dianne's future uncertain, the people of the Fraser Coast are displaying their generosity.



In less than three days, more than $8700 has been raised to help support Dianne and send her family on a much-needed holiday to make as many memories as they can.



From all accounts, there is no one more deserving of support. Many women have posted on social media talking about the care they received from Dianne while having their babies.



Speaking with her colleague Pam Harsant, it was clear how well regarded she is.



It is always surprising to me how positives can come out of a very sad situation.



It's great to see our community showing its heart.

