OUR SAY: Con was a great man who will be sadly missed

I WAS only 22 and just starting out as a cadet when Con Souvlis came into the Chronicle office in Hervey Bay one day in 2007.



He was beaming that good-natured smile of his and, as the former owner of the Hervey Bay Observer, he joked that the boss had arrived.



Having only just moved to the Fraser Coast, I didn't know Con, but I soon learned all about him.



He came in one day and told me of his service during the Second World War in Bougainville.



For several years I covered Anzac Day and Remembrance Day services in Hervey Bay and Con was always there.



He was proud of his service, as well he should have been.



When he was forced to miss the main Anzac Day service for the first time this year, I knew Con must be very ill.



I know our photographers and staff will miss seeing him there each year.



He wasn't just a veteran, though.



Con was a superb businessman and raised a terrific family who will carry on his legacy.



He was also incredibly generous.



He supported local causes and he always wanted to help make the community better, whether that was through donating to a worthy cause or a local endeavour, or sponsoring teams and encouraging children to take part in sport.



The memory of Con will live on in the community where he was already a legend.

