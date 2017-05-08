OUR SAY: Conversation about miscarriage needs to be had

WHILE chatting with a Hervey Bay mum who went through a traumatic miscarriage recently, my heart broke for her.



While there are painful physical symptoms related to having a miscarriage, the emotional trauma that families go through is also agonising.



I am saddened for all families who go through this, but I also sympathise with our health system and with the doctors and nurses at Hervey Bay Hospital.



Beds are limited and resources are finite; we all understand that.



But I feel a conversation does need to be had regarding mums who don't feel comfortable miscarrying at home.



At what point should a mum who is bleeding heavily return to the hospital if she's feeling worried?



How much bleeding is too much? How much pain is too much?



It can be hard for a mum to estimate - and then you must factor in the emotional distress she is feeling, in addition to the physical discomfort.



Miscarriage is still such a taboo subject, yet one in four women will have one in her lifetime.



We need to lift the lid on this issue and have a discussion that will make a terrible situation a bit easier.

