25°
News

OUR SAY: Conversation about miscarriage needs to be had

Carlie Walker
| 8th May 2017 5:00 AM
My heart broke for a mum who shared her traumatic miscarriage story after she was forced to return to Hervey Bay Hospital with heavy bleeding.
My heart broke for a mum who shared her traumatic miscarriage story after she was forced to return to Hervey Bay Hospital with heavy bleeding. Valerie Horton

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE chatting with a Hervey Bay mum who went through a traumatic miscarriage recently, my heart broke for her.

While there are painful physical symptoms related to having a miscarriage, the emotional trauma that families go through is also agonising.

I am saddened for all families who go through this, but I also sympathise with our health system and with the doctors and nurses at Hervey Bay Hospital.

Beds are limited and resources are finite; we all understand that.

But I feel a conversation does need to be had regarding mums who don't feel comfortable miscarrying at home.

At what point should a mum who is bleeding heavily return to the hospital if she's feeling worried?

How much bleeding is too much? How much pain is too much?

It can be hard for a mum to estimate - and then you must factor in the emotional distress she is feeling, in addition to the physical discomfort.

Miscarriage is still such a taboo subject, yet one in four women will have one in her lifetime.

We need to lift the lid on this issue and have a discussion that will make a terrible situation a bit easier.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  hervey bay hospital miscarriage opinion our say

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Woman to face Hervey Bay court after alleged stabbing

Woman to face Hervey Bay court after alleged stabbing

A Pialba woman will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday after an alleged stabbing.

OUR SAY: Conversation about miscarriage needs to be had

My heart broke for a mum who shared her traumatic miscarriage story after she was forced to return to Hervey Bay Hospital with heavy bleeding.

Beds are limited and resources are finite; we all understand that.

Petition fights for mums to be able to miscarry in hospital

Jodie Tangikara raised the funds for a cuddle cot and is now fighting for mums experiencing early miscarriages to be allowed to remain in hospital.

New petition seeks to help mums worried about miscarrying at home.

Mum wants hospital policy change after miscarrying at home

A mum wants Hervey Bay Hospital to change its policy regarding early miscarriage.

A mum wants Hervey Bay Hospital to change its policy.

Local Partners

Chronicle readers help identify nurse from early 1900s

Wiide Bay Hospitals Museum has been able to put together some extra pieces of the Maryborough pneumonic plague puzzle, following input from Chronicle readers.

RAPUNZEL: Dani-Lee's chopping hair for hearty cause

HEARTY CAUSE: Dani-Lee Kershaw from Bauple is cutting her hair to be turned into a wig.

She hasn't had a haircut in seven years.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

From Pub Fest to musicals, find out what's on this weekend.

Kanye West has deleted all his social media accounts

KANYE West appears to have come offline completely — deleting his Instagram and Twitter account.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

Judges slam reno villains

Fiona and Nicole receive their poor scores on House Rules.

Fiona and Nicole's renovation attempt labelled “satanic hideousness”

Boy George and Seal fight: ‘Don’t threaten me!’

The Voice coaches: Kelly Rowland, Boy George, Seal and Delta Goodrem.

THE two male Voice coaches bicker over a contestant.

Diver relives shark attack horror

Glenn Dickson clearly remembers being attacked by a bull shark.

"I remember watching the shark through my blood”.

Nitro Circus star Ryan Williams thrills Sunshine Coast fans

Ryan Williams in action at Nitro Circus Live on the Sunshine Coast.

Coast rider lives up to hometown hype on scooter, BMX

Natasha Exelby slams ABC after blooper fallout

Exelby has since left the broadcaster.

What happened to Natasha Exelby after that blooper

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!