OUR SAY: Council's initiative is a step forward

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is to be commended for taking the initiative when it comes to bringing businesses into Maryborough's CBD.

The council has looked into what has worked for other areas and hopes to replicate the same success here.

It is up to the owners of empty buildings in Maryborough's CBD to come to the party and help bring the city back to life.

We have to remember that a downturn was felt throughout Australia, and here on the Fraser Coast, as a result of the global financial crisis in 2008.

We're just starting to bounce back now and one can see promising signs across the region.

Initiatives like this will ensure Maryborough doesn't get left behind.