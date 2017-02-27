OUR SAY: Couple are beating every obstacle together

WHEN I met with Dundathu couple Lea and Marguerite I was moved by their optimism.



The past four years have not been easy for them after Marguerite was faced with a terrible health battle that left doctors with no choice but to amputate her hands and part of her legs.

I can imagine hat some days are harder than others, but the couple's shared sense of humour was immediately apparent when I spoke to them and that is what they use to get through the tough times.



It is so good to be part of a community that comes to the aid of those who truly need it and this charity ball will be a wonderful way to help Lea and Marguerite.



Marguerite has still not lost hope that she will drive again one day, but any car she drives will need to be modified to meet her requirements.



With the support of the community behind her, I believe she can do it.



Lea and Marguerite are hoping they will be able to take a turn around the dance floor at the ball, just as they did in days gone by at the many balls that used to be held in Maryborough.



Help from the community and the love and support of their four children and their 11 grandchildren keeps them going - as well as their love for each other.



It is hoped the ball will become a regular event on the region's calendar, supporting a new cause each time.