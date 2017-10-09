OUR SAY: Deepest condolences to family who lost son

MY heart goes out to the family who lost their baby boy in a tragic drowning accident in Craignish on Friday.



It goes without saying that the loss of a child is one of the worst things imaginable.



Please know you're in my thoughts and prayers.



I spoke with Andrew Plint from Hannah's Foundation yesterday.



His daughter Hannah died 10 years ago after she drowned in the pool in the family's Laidley backyard and the foundation was created in her memory.



I know it will be hard for the family of this little boy to find any solace in the coming days and weeks, but I hope they reach out to Andrew and find some words of comfort.



It was the 10-year anniversary of Hannah's death last week and when Andrew spoke about her loss it was easy to tell how painful the memory still is and always will be.



Sometimes it can help to speak to someone who has been in the same position and understands what you are going through.



Both sides of market debate valid



I CAN see both sides of the story when it comes to the push to permanently relocate some of the stallholders from the Maryborough Market from the Bazaar St end of Ellena St to the Lennox St end.



When I interviewed the Ward family on Thursday, I could see what they meant about foot traffic, with plenty of people walking between Adelaide St and Station Square and therefore seeing their fruit and vegetable stall.



But I felt for the business owners at the Bazaar St end who are counting on the markets returning to that end of the street.



It may be that the best solution is to grow the markets and extend them along Ellena St so no one loses out.

