OUR SAY: Differences come to a head in council meeting

WHERE do we go from here?



That was the question I, and no doubt others, was left asking after hearing of yesterday's explosive council meeting, which brought a number of issues to a head.



The first was the sports precinct.



The March election was in large part a referendum on whether the controversial sports precinct should go ahead.



Mayor Chris Loft was against the sports precinct unless the majority of funding came from somewhere other than the ratepayers' pockets.



He was elected, but a staunch group of six councillors have remained committed to making the precinct a reality and yesterday they took a major step forward, voting to spend $7.5 million on getting the project underway.



Whether that was a brave or foolish move remains to be seen, but it's increasingly clear that a large percentage of the community does not support the sports precinct and this vote flies in the face of their wishes.



Then towards the end of yesterday's meeting, Cr Loft moved to sack the council's chief executive officer Lisa Desmond.



It was voted down, but it's plain this relationship is fractured and there needs to be resolution now.

