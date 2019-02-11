Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A routine vaccination given to newborns to prevent a severe gastro virus may protect Australian children from developing type 1 diabetes.
A routine vaccination given to newborns to prevent a severe gastro virus may protect Australian children from developing type 1 diabetes.
News

OUR SAY: Don't buy into fake news surrounding vaccinations

Carlie Walker
by
11th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE and more often I'm hearing my friends asking those who wish to visit their newborn to make sure they have their whooping cough needles up to date.

It's something I've had done in the past year, with the arrival of my niece and nephew.

It's such a small, simple way we can all keep vulnerable members of our community safe.

But the biggest thing parents can do to protect their baby is to vaccinate their children at the appropriate age.

The numbers released by Queensland Health show that as a whole, our community is committed to immunising children.

The vast majority of us want to make sure kids are safe from diseases that can harm them.

But there are still too many who avoid doing the responsible thing because they have been misled.

Instead of believing their own GP, they believe what  they read on the internet - or buy into a study that has long since been debunked.

Vaccinations do not cause autism; there's simply no credible evidence that proves this.

It's shocking to hear about outbreaks of diseases like measles - diseases that once caused the deaths of many children before vaccines were readily available.

Do not buy into the fake news surrounding vaccines.

The best way to protect your child from preventable disease is to immunise them.
 

More Stories

Show More
fake news immunisation our say vaccinations
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tennis group hits a winner with $149k grant

    premium_icon Tennis group hits a winner with $149k grant

    News Major upgrades to Hervey Bay's tennis centre will allow the club to take on more members and cater to numbers for major tennis tournaments

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:20 AM
    How one grant could revive indoor hockey on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon How one grant could revive indoor hockey on the Fraser Coast

    Hockey It's a grant that could signal the rebirth of indoor hockey

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Cities host sports expos to show what's on offer

    premium_icon Cities host sports expos to show what's on offer

    Sport There was something for everything at the expos.

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Figures show Wide Bay has healthy vaccination rate

    premium_icon Figures show Wide Bay has healthy vaccination rate

    Health “I’m respectful of their views, but the evidence is clear.”

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:01 AM