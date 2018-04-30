Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OUR SAY: Don't give up on your dreams of a great job

Carlie Walker
by
30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

IT WAS inspiring to speak to Rex Peters last week and see his determination to find work.

The high unemployment rate in our region speaks for itself.

It's challenging to find work, even if you have a great resume and many skills.

Lots of people are applying for the same jobs and it doesn't make it easy.

But Mr Peters' story made it clear to me that if you are determined and persistent it will pay off, even if takes time.

He was prepared to stand out on the road with a 'work wanted' sign every morning until he found work.

He had found himself in a situation many would dread.

Having just bought his first house, Mr Peters found himself out of work and living on his savings.

It's a situation any one of us could find ourselves in.

I wonder how many of us would have the gumption to stand by the road and put ourselves out there every day like Mr Peters did, though.

He should be tremendously proud of himself and his courage.

Now he has found himself another job, which he will start today, which will allow him to hold on to his home.

To other jobseekers out there who are still looking, don't lose hope.

It's tough times, but there is a job out there for everyone.

The key is to keep going, whether you're rejected once or more than 100 times, as Mr Peters was during his job search.

Never give up.
 

Related Items

Show More
fcjobs hervey bay job maryborough opinion our say work
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    He stood by the road seeking work for days, now he has a job

    He stood by the road seeking work for days, now he has a job

    News After being offered a day of work with another business last week, a representative from Toll offered him a position.

    Jail put into lockdown after inmate climbs roof

    Jail put into lockdown after inmate climbs roof

    Crime He stayed on the roof for about two hours.

    Three years behind bars for 'clumsy' $20 armed robbery

    premium_icon Three years behind bars for 'clumsy' $20 armed robbery

    Crime "It's almost like he wanted to get caught,"

    COURT: Retail worker steals cash from customers

    premium_icon COURT: Retail worker steals cash from customers

    Crime He put money into his pockets instead of the till.

    Local Partners