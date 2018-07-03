OUR SAY: Don't go knocking the plastic bags ban

I'M THE most hopelessly disorganised person you can possibly imagine. So you can imagine how hard the newly introduced plastic bag ban has been for me.



I've turned up to our local supermarkets on a couple of occasions since the disposable bags were banned and I've been completely unprepared.



I'm the kind of person who shows up to Aldi - the champions of the plastic bag ban - and I'll have completely blanked on the fact that there will be no plastic bags available at the checkout, even though I go there all the time.



So yes, I'll admit to feeling the odd moment of annoyance that this convenience has been taken away - but it's only a moment.



At the end of the day, reusable bags will last for a long time and reusable bags are a much better option than using millions of disposable bags every year.



It's about time we all started taking steps to help our environment and if it means a little bit of inconvenience until I get my act together, then so be it.



Hearing Reefworld's Greg Wolff talk about turtles made sick because of plastic bags makes you realise that something so small, like not using disposable bags, can actually make a huge difference.



Marine life across the Australian coast, including here on the Fraser Coast, will enjoy the positive impacts of fewer plastic bags in the environment.



No price can be placed on that.

