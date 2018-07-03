Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It's not that hard to embrace the reusable bags.
It's not that hard to embrace the reusable bags.
News

OUR SAY: Don't go knocking the plastic bags ban

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Jul 2018 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I'M THE most hopelessly disorganised person you can possibly imagine. So you can imagine how hard the newly introduced plastic bag ban has been for me.

I've turned up to our local supermarkets on a couple of occasions since the disposable bags were banned and I've been completely unprepared.

I'm the kind of person who shows up to Aldi - the champions of the plastic bag ban - and I'll have completely blanked on the fact that there will be no plastic bags available at the checkout, even though I go there all the time.

 So yes, I'll admit to feeling the odd moment of annoyance that this convenience has been taken away - but it's only a moment.

At the end of the day, reusable bags will last for a long time and reusable bags are a much better option than using millions of disposable bags every year.

It's about time we all started taking steps to help our environment and if it means a little bit of inconvenience until I get my act together, then so be it.

Hearing Reefworld's Greg Wolff talk about turtles made sick because of plastic bags makes you realise that something so small, like not using disposable bags, can actually make a huge difference.

Marine life across the Australian coast, including here on the Fraser Coast, will enjoy the positive impacts of fewer plastic bags in the environment.

No price can be placed on that.
 

Related Items

fraser coast hervey bay opinion plastic bags
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BY-ELECTION: New candidates confirmed for Division 10

    premium_icon BY-ELECTION: New candidates confirmed for Division 10

    News Three more Fraser Coast residents have nominated for the Division 10 by-election, bringing the total number of candidates up to eight

    BREAKING: Plan for Bells Bridge rock quarry

    premium_icon BREAKING: Plan for Bells Bridge rock quarry

    News Drilling and blasting proposed for 41ha site on Wide Bay Highway

    WATCH: Tobruk descends into the ocean's depths

    premium_icon WATCH: Tobruk descends into the ocean's depths

    News The Tobruk descended into the deep last week

    Man, 29, charged over Dundowran pipe bomb

    premium_icon Man, 29, charged over Dundowran pipe bomb

    Crime He will face court later this month.

    Local Partners