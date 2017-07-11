OUR SAY: Don't judge those who find love again

IT'S a bizarre phenomenon - people often want to judge others who find love again after losing a loved one.



American comedian Patton Oswalt recently announced his engagement, a little more than one year after the death of his wife.



Here is Australia I noticed people became very judgemental when Rove McManus remarried after losing his first wife, Belinda Emmett.



Glenn McGrath also received the same treatment when he lost his first wife, Jane.



I am a huge fan of Mr Oswalt and it broke my heart to see people attacking him for finding love again.



Perhaps people who have lost someone so dearly loved are in a better position than anyone to know how short life is.



It can be snatched away at any time and that is why I believe people need to live, and love, while they can.



None of us know what is around the corner and I can guarantee, no one will ever have cause to regret allowing real love into their lives.



The same can't be said of the opposite.



We need to embrace life - and stop judging so much.

