OUR SAY: Don't let no campaign descend into needless cruelty

THE debate around same-sex marriage is raging again and it seems everyone has an opinion.



It appears soon we will have a postal plebiscite and voters around Australia will have to decide where they stand on the issue.



I've voiced my opinion enough - when and if a postal vote goes ahead, my vote will be yes.



But I honestly think it's a pointless exercise.



Those who believe in marriage equality will not give up if the no vote wins and nor should they.



The pursuit of equal rights should never be abandoned, not even if faced with great adversity.



Imagine if those who fought for Aboriginal people to get the vote had given up.



Or if the suffragettes had decided fighting for women's rights was simply too hard.



One of my fervent hopes is that the campaign that will be waged by those who are against same-sex marriage will not be needlessly cruel or unfair.



In Ireland during the referendum on same-sex marriage, the no campaign in that country was brutal for LGBTI people and their families.



I hope we can rise above that in Australia.



Let's not sink to hurtful and divisive arguments under the pretense of debating this issue.

