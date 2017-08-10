25°
News

OUR SAY: Don't let no campaign descend into needless cruelty

Carlie Walker
| 10th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE debate around same-sex marriage is raging again and it seems everyone has an opinion.

It appears soon we will have a postal plebiscite and voters around Australia will have to decide where they stand on the issue.

I've voiced my opinion enough - when and if a postal vote goes ahead, my vote will be yes.

But I honestly think it's a pointless exercise.

Those who believe in marriage equality will not give up if the no vote wins and nor should they.

The pursuit of equal rights should never be abandoned, not even if faced with great adversity.

 Imagine if those who fought for Aboriginal people to get the vote had given up.

Or if the suffragettes had decided fighting for women's rights was simply too hard.

One of my fervent hopes is that the campaign that will be waged by those who are against same-sex marriage will not be needlessly cruel or unfair.

In Ireland during the referendum on same-sex marriage, the no campaign in that country was brutal for LGBTI people and their families.

I hope we can rise above that in Australia.

Let's not sink to hurtful and divisive arguments under the pretense of debating this issue.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  opinion our say same-sex marriage

EXPLOSIVE: $170 million secret stash alleged at council

EXPLOSIVE: $170 million secret stash alleged at council

Claims $170 million in ratepayer money has been stashed in secret accounts are among the allegations in a leaked email to Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft.

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after hit by car in Hervey Bay

Ambulance, Emergency Services Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital and died days later.

Granville to host charity day for Deaf Services Qld

GOOD CAUSE: Soccer siblings Trinity McPhie, 9, and Kelsey McPhie, 6, will be part of the Granville Football Club's charity match on August 12.

The charity match will be held at Canning Park on Saturday.

Learn about M'boro's local history through the library

Hervey Bay library. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The readings will be held on August 11 from noon.

Local Partners

Festival lures visitors to the Fraser Coast

“The Seafood Festival gives us a point of difference and allows us to draw people to the region."

VMR to reel in crowd for buy, swap and sell day

VMR Hervey Bay will host the Reels Buoys Toys event at Seafront Oval this Saturday, August 12.

Get some bucks for your unused fishing rods or marine equipment.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

This centrally located property is conveniently located in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping...

OPPORTUNITY MEETS CONVENIENCE !!!

10 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

Residential Land 808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and ... $179,000

808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and schools Quiet Cul-de-sac location

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

Hervey Bay property market on target

HEALTHY MARKET: REIQ zone chair Damian Raxach.

Hervey Bay rental vacancies tighten, indicating a market recovery.

GALLERY: The dream homes for sale on the Coast

Price: Offers exceeding $1.39M. Location: The Esplanade, Point Vernon. Agent: Prime Agents

Coast mansions some of the cheapest in Queensland

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience