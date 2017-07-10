OUR SAY: Don't let our elderly get lonely

MY grandmother gets very upset with me if I go a few days without calling her.



I never mean to, but sometimes the days get away from me and I forget to give her a call and have a chat.



Both mad Knights supporters, we'll call back and forth during the match every weekend.



And if something big happens on the news, Nana will always give me a call to have a chat about it.



But I feel bad when I realise we haven't spoken in a while, because Nana leads a pretty quiet life in Cessnock and she gets lonely.



She loves to have someone to talk to.



It makes me think of all the elderly people in our region, some of whom also have busy families who live far away. There are people in our communities who are lonely, who would love someone to come around and have a chat, but don't have anyone to ask.



I often lament how much our community has changed over the years - from everyone knowing their neighbours to people keeping to themselves and knowing barely anyone.



If you have time, try to reach out to someone, and I will too - especially if that someone is an elderly neighbour.



They might appreciate it more than you know.

