Antony and Cleopatra
Antony and Cleopatra
News

OUR SAY: Don't miss your chance to see Shakespeare

Carlie Walker
by
6th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
IT'S pleasing to see quality Shakespeare like Antony and Cleopatra being showcased at the Brolga Theatre.

I was a total nerd in high school.

In Year 10 we studied Romeo and Juliet and I became completely obsessed with the play.

The teacher would ask us to read out passages in class and I would put my hand up immediately, hoping I would be the one would would get to speak those immortal lines.

While other kids my age were probably at the beach or movies, I was agonising over that terrible moment when Romeo realises Juliet is still alive - but he has already swallowed the fatal dose of poison he took to be reunited with her (I figure spoilers are safe when the text is hundreds of years old).

FULL STORY: Tragic tale of love and loss comes to Maryborough

My love for Shakespeare has never waned, through reading Macbeth at university, crying over the heartbreaking death of Cordelia in King Lear in Year 12 or marvelling at the tragic excesses of Hamlet.

The sad fate of the lovers is the stuff of legend and the beauty of Shakespeare's words makes the journey towards the conclusion all the more heart-wrenching.

I encourage anyone who can make it to go along and enjoy this performance.

It's wonderful to see these incredible performances being brought to our region and we need to support it.

There's a reason Shakespeare's work has survived so long - it's timeless.
 

