OUR SAY: Like Dorothy said, there's no place like home

LAST week I went overseas for only the second time in my life.



I had a wonderful time, catching up with a cherished childhood friend, taking in a U2 concert and seeing some of the best sights Los Angeles has to offer, including Venice Beach and the Santa Monica Pier.



The atmosphere at the pier was terrific, but I'll admit I felt a little homesick as I sat there enjoying watching the world go by.



As wonderful as it is to travel and expand one's horizons, there's something great about coming home as well.



Seeing my loved ones when I got home was even more special after a week away and I came home with an even bigger appreciation of the Fraser Coast.



No major traffic snarls and plenty of quiet places and natural beauty.



Yes you can order food and get it delivered to your door at 2am in LA, but I'm sure the novelty would eventually wear off.



I honestly think our region has the best of everything - an easy drive to the city, access to nature and it's so family-friendly.



I'm sure the time will come when I again get itchy feet and decide to travel again.



It's lovely to see old friends and explore new places.



But I'm so grateful I have a wonderful place to return to.



It's hard not to be content on the Fraser Coast and sometimes it takes a trip away to make you truly value what you have in your own hometown.

