OUR SAY: Funding to ease region's flood fears is vital

WHEN it comes to funding Fraser Coast roads, politicians and government officials need only look to the Munitions Factory for a guide.

We've seen how quickly things can happen when all three levels of government work in unison.

That's what's needed now for the final flood-proofing of Torbanlea/Pialba Rd.

The road is one of the main connections to get supplies into Fraser Coast towns from the Bruce Highway when flooding happens.

With $24 million committed by the Federal Government, the State Government's willingness to fast-track their end of the funding deal and allocate the remaining $6 million would be a show of good faith.

Politics is all about opposing sides, different ideas and conflicting agendas.

But on some issues there's only one way of seeing things.

This should not be a matter for conjecture or debate.

It's vital infrastructure for the region that will help protect communities in natural disasters.

Putting aside political differences is necessary when it comes to delivering infrastructure and ensuring the upgrade goes ahead sooner rather than later.

Fears that the region's infrastructure could fail if disaster strikes is often the cause of unnecessary panic buying.

The community deserves the assurance that all levels of government are committed to removing any road blocks.