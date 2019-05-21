Menu
The Fraser Coast Careers and Jobs expo hosted at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre was an opportunity for the public and students to talk with industry professionals and career experts. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle
OUR SAY: Education can help end the welfare cycle

Carlie Walker
21st May 2019 12:00 PM
THE end game of learning is employment - and that's why it's so important for students to head along to events such as the Fraser Coast Career Expo.

Education is important and provides the opportunity to expand knowledge and the chance to build skills that will be valuable in the workplace.

Too often, I fear, the emphasis is on the former rather than the latter.

In a community where the cycle of intergenerational welfare dependency is an ongoing issue, we need to view education as an opportunity to break the cycle and build a career path.

It is hard sometimes to decide how to proceed after finishing school, with a lot of different options available.

That's why events such as this, as well as guidance from parents and teachers, are so vital in assisting students in taking the next step.

The final years of school can be a difficult time - between trying to achieve solid results and making critical decisions about the future.

The career expo will provide invaluable guidance for those who are still trying to decide what their future might hold.

It's also a time of great excitement and possibility as the region's students decide how to go forward once their schooling is complete.

It's important that students are not daunted by thoughts of what the future might hold and instead have their minds open to the possibilities that lie ahead.

cashless debit card education hinkler welfare
Fraser Coast Chronicle

