OUR SAY: Elderly drivers need to know when to draw the line

I HAVE a lot of respect for elderly people and their knowledge.



After all, they have successfully negotiated a lifetime of challenges to reach old age and that is something that should be celebrated.



But while wisdom, intuition and knowledge does increase as we grow older, unfortunately our reflexes get slower.



Geriatrician David Lussier said research suggested from the age of 50, people also started losing their capacity to divide their attention between multiple things at the one time - a vital skill when driving.



A Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety analysis of crashes in Queensland between 2004 and 2009 found that drivers in their 90s were just as likely as those in their early 20s to be involved in car accidents, making them a high-risk group.



It is a loss of independence to give up one's licence, and I don't refute that, but I think we also need to be honest about when we need to stop driving.



There needs to be regular and vigorous driving tests for elderly drivers to ensure their safety and that of other people when they are behind the wheel.

