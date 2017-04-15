OUR SAY: Enjoy your Easter holiday weekend

HOW great are holidays.

No need for a question mark there.

One thing that has become much easier since moving to Hervey Bay from Roma is convincing friends and family to stay for a weekend.

That's why I wasn't surprised when I heard at a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events function last year that visiting friends and family make up an enormous chunk in local tourism dollars each year.

I have found, when showing friends and family the local sights, it can help you discover a new appreciation for your hometown. You know you're living in one of the best corners of Australia when you can be home, but when you head down the road and feel like you're on holiday.

No matter how you are spending your Easter holidays, drive safe, relax and enjoy the time you have with your friends and family.