29°
Opinion

OUR SAY: Enjoy your Easter holiday weekend

Jordan Philp
| 15th Apr 2017 3:38 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOW great are holidays.

No need for a question mark there.

One thing that has become much easier since moving to Hervey Bay from Roma is convincing friends and family to stay for a weekend.

That's why I wasn't surprised when I heard at a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events function last year that visiting friends and family make up an enormous chunk in local tourism dollars each year.

I have found, when showing friends and family the local sights, it can help you discover a new appreciation for your hometown. You know you're living in one of the best corners of Australia when you can be home, but when you head down the road and feel like you're on holiday.

No matter how you are spending your Easter holidays, drive safe, relax and enjoy the time you have with your friends and family.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcopinion

Kerby claims world title after third-fastest ride in history

Kerby claims world title after third-fastest ride in history

Former Hervey Bay cyclist Jordan Kerby has claimed the rainbow jersey after third-fastest time in history.

Investigation reveals every Fraser Coast blackspot

Our new interactive tool reveals every blackspot in the region.

Will road upgrades make a Bruce Hwy blackspot safe?

SIX DAYS TO LIVE: Six years on, he is proving doctors wrong

Grant Sanderson and Sheridan Mosk can't wait for their miracle baby to arrive.

He was told he had six days to live without immediate treatment.

No jail time for woman who used dead man's bank card

ACCUSED: Shannon Rosina Tubb, 27, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, charged with stealing and using a dying man's credit card.

The woman pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Local Partners

Strassman brings puppets and comedy to Fraser Coast

DAVID Strassman has lifted ventriloquism into the 21st century, acquiring a multitude of fans and critical acclaim along the way.

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Easter church services on the Fraser Coast

Church services are being held around the region this long weekend.

We have a list of 10 church services in the region.

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

THERE’S been a massive outcry in the United Kingdom over a new period drama on the BBC featuring frequent violence and graphic sex scenes — including a gay orgy

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

Channel 9 Footy Show presenter Erin Molan shows off her engagement ring.

Erin Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Submit an Offer

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Offers from...

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $350,000

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!