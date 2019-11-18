Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
News

OUR SAY: Fires signal urgent need to act now

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
18th Nov 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MIDNIGHT Oil song once poignantly asked the question, how do we sleep when our beds are burning?
It's a question we should all be asking as horrific bushfires continue to burn across Queensland and New South Wales.

There's no point arguing that now is not the time to discuss the realities of climate change.

As fire ravages the state, now is exactly the time to listen to those who know best.

Despite what Prime Minister Scott Morrison might think, sow is not the time for thoughts and prayers, but for action,

Earlier this year, Greg Mullins, the former Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW wrote to Scott Morrison, representing 22 former fire and safety chiefs, who wanted to speak to him about their concern of climate change and the "catastrophic extreme weather events putting lives, properties and livelihoods at greater risk".

It seems those words have largely fallen on deaf ears.

Then came the Federal Government's decision to cut 35 per cent from the budget of the NSW branch of Fire and Rescue, a decision for which the state is now paying the price.

Australia has always been a nation of weather extremes, fires, floods and drought.

Contemplating a future where all of those things potentially get much severe is something we should all be concerned about, especially our government.

Surely Mr Morrison is feeling the pressure to address this issue sooner rather than later.

climate change fcopinion our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents ‘nearly lost everything’ as fireys fear the worst

        Residents ‘nearly lost everything’ as fireys fear the worst

        News Moreton Island residents have told how close they came to “losing everything”, as Qld firefighters prepare for extreme conditions with almost 70 fires burning.

        Lightning strikes behind five bushfires

        Lightning strikes behind five bushfires

        Weather This is the full list of Queensland bushfire alerts and evacuations

        UPDATE: 'Stay informed' as Yerra fire in containment lines

        UPDATE: 'Stay informed' as Yerra fire in containment lines

        News Residents are warned conditions could get worse

        STAY INFORMED: Burrum Heads residents to be alert about fire

        STAY INFORMED: Burrum Heads residents to be alert about fire

        News Burrum heads residents are being advised to 'keep up to date'