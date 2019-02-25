Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The joy of jetting off can be marred by excessive airline fees. (Pic: iStock)
The joy of jetting off can be marred by excessive airline fees. (Pic: iStock)
News

OUR SAY: Generation bashing is getting old

Blake Antrobus
by
25th Feb 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MANY people likely crossed out winning squares on their Millennial bashing bingo cards over the weekend.

On Saturday, the general manager of a popular cafe franchise made national headlines as she chastised young workers for having an "inflated view" of themselves and complained about a decline in new graduates approaching her business for unpaid internships.

While there's no doubt many Millennials could do with a reality check, constant criticism of our young people is becoming a sport and acts as a distraction from the job crisis engulfing this next generation.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, youth unemployment in Australia now stands at about 11.5 per cent.

In the Wide Bay, the stats get scarier.

Working a few hours for free is one thing. But too often, trials are abused and never lead to employment.

Generalisations about Millennials being lazy and entitled are getting old - especially when they continuously come from the people who raised their parents.

We've got bigger problems than some kids being full of themselves or not wanting to work for free.

If job generation isn't the focus, many bright and willing Millennials will be left behind.

More Stories

Show More
fcopinion generation y millennial bashing millennials opinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COMMUNITY ICON: Volunteers heartbroken as train ride shut down

    premium_icon COMMUNITY ICON: Volunteers heartbroken as train ride shut...

    News Safety concerns were also held regarding a tunnel over the train ride at the site.

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:15 PM
    Retrospective of Maryborough artist set to go on display

    premium_icon Retrospective of Maryborough artist set to go on display

    Lifestyle He was an accomplished artist and a valued member of the community.

    Motorcyclist injured in Maryborough crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist injured in Maryborough crash

    Breaking A man was assessed after the crash.

    'AWESOME:' Accused killer's bizarre response to prosecution

    premium_icon 'AWESOME:' Accused killer's bizarre response to prosecution

    Crime The name of the deceased woman has been revealed.

    • 25th Feb 2019 12:08 PM