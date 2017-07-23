OUR SAY: Get along to our region's newest festival

EVERYONE in our community should be proud of the efforts of Maryborough State High School's teachers and students who have brought this weekend's FraserPop Festival to life.



This weekend will be a lot of fun and it's all thanks to their efforts.



Not only will the festival be a great addition to the Fraser Coast's calendar of events, it is important to note that the students completing a diploma of business at the school will be automatically eligible for entry into a range of degrees at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus.



This is a great pathway to further learning and the school should take great pride in this intiative.



In addition the trade students who worked on the centrepieces of the festival deserve a huge pat on the back.



Their skills and that of the teaching staff will be on full display today as people come along to look at the Dr Who TARDIS and the iron throne from Game of Thrones.



It wouldn't be a pop culture festival without some amazing props and those have certainly been provided.



I urge everyone in the region to get along to this event.

