OUR SAY: Golden point rule needs to change

THE match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Manly Sea Eagles yesterday was a perfect illustration of why I believe golden point needs to be changed.



After slogging it out for more than 80 minutes, the Warriors were left with no reward after Daly Cherry-Evans slotted a field goal in extra time.



Since the Warriors were no longer in contention for the finals some will say it doesn't matter, but it was easy to see how downhearted the players were after busting a gut in overtime to leave with no reward.



I love golden point and the excitement it brings, but I believe that if a game ends in a draw, both teams should get a point.



Then if a team wins in overtime, that team should get an extra point.



It seems really unfair for a team to finish with a draw at fulltime, but then leave with the same amount of points as a team that got flogged by 70.



I think there needs to be a change.



Furry friends the best



IT was wonderful to see all the photos readers submitted for National Dog Day.



It was timely because I had to pay $130 in pet registration on Friday.



Definitely worth it.

