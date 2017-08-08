OUR SAY: Great job from all of our tourism operators

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

THERE is nothing like holidaying in your own backyard.

Last weekend my wife and I had a few days to explore the jewel in the crown of the region's tourism industry, Fraser Island.

Thanks to Fraser Explorer Tours and Air Fraser we were able to experience the beauty at the centre of the island and see the island from a breathtaking and stunning perspective in the skies.

The serene setting of Kingfisher Resort and the natural beauty was next level and not much I have seen around the world in my travels could compete.

However, one thing stood out from anywhere I have travelled to previously, and that was the customer service.

One particular moment comes to mind.

When it was time for roll call for our Beauty Spots day tour, an elderly tourist was told by the guide she had a booking for the front seats, where it would be less bumpy during the 4WD tracks.

The woman didn't know anything about the booking at first.

But then she remembered she had made an off-hand comment at the River Heads barge ticket office about the tour, where she mentioned she had a sore back.

Without being asked, the lady behind the desk at the ticket office had organised for the woman to be seated at the front of the bus along with a blanket for comfort.

Several tourists on the bus overheard and could not stop commenting throughout the day what a wonderful gesture it was, and they were right.

Not only does the Fraser Coast offer unique experiences, but it also has thoughtful, world class customer service.