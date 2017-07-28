OUR SAY: Great to see people playing Pokemon Go again

IT'S so great to see people getting out and about enjoying Pokemon Go again.



Yesterday I stood in a group of 20 people who were talking and laughing while trying to catch an imaginary bird.



Now granted this is not typical behaviour, but such is the fun of the augmented reality that Pokemon Go enthusiasts such as myself enjoy.



The group gathered at Apex Park in Pallas St Maryborough and there was a real sense of camaraderie.



You see, everyone has to work together to have a chance of catching the birds and in the past few days since the legendary pokemons were released, I've been getting to know a lot more people, having a laugh, trying to catch pokemon and seeing more of our region.



I'm sure I had a big goofy grin on my face as I watched the crowd at the park yesterday.



As well as being good exercise it's also a great social event, with everyone talking about what pokemons they have and haven't caught and generally having a laugh.



There is a great spirit of enjoyment and it's nice to see people getting out and having fun rather than simply staying at home.

