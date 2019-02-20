Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A portrait of Alice Harrold.
A portrait of Alice Harrold. Contributed
Opinion

OUR SAY: Happy birthday to Fraser Coast's newest centenarian

Carlie Walker
by
20th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S so important to slow down sometimes and enjoy what life brings.

On Tuesday as I left one job and headed out to another, I was contemplating my busy day and how I would fit it all in.

All thoughts of that vanished when I met Alice Harrold and her family.

After about 40 minutes of chatting and sharing a few laughs with them, I wished I could spend more time with such caring, wonderful people.

Her wry sense of humour was very much intact when I asked her how it felt to be 100.

She said she was happy to reach the milestone - "but I haven't passed it yet" she said with a twinkle in her eye.

This morning Alice will wake up on her 36,525th day of being alive.

She's lived a long, happy life, with a her husband and six much-loved children.

Not only that, she's seen so much of Australia - she's travelled around our great nation six times and one can only imagine the stories she could share about the adventures she and her husband Jim shared.

It was such a privilege to meet Alice and her family.

I hope she has a terrific birthday, spent in the company of those she loves the most.

Happy birthday from the Chronicle, Alice.
 

More Stories

birthday centenarian hervey bay our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    END OF THE TIMBER TRADE: hardwood industry faces uncertainty

    premium_icon END OF THE TIMBER TRADE: hardwood industry faces uncertainty

    News Curly Tatnell says it could be the end of the hardwood timber industry on the Fraser Coast if a major forestry agreement isn't renwed

    Breaking: Buccaneers out of seniors competition for now

    premium_icon Breaking: Buccaneers out of seniors competition for now

    News Club to only field juniors this season in competition

    Bay school's five-year plan to improve results

    premium_icon Bay school's five-year plan to improve results

    Education “Last year’s results were a significant improvement.”

    Gympie UFO witness reveals what mysterious craft looked like

    premium_icon Gympie UFO witness reveals what mysterious craft looked like

    News What do you think? Was it the International Space Station or a UFO?