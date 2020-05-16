OUR SAY: Health of economy next vital step

FOR the past couple of months, the economy has played second fiddle to the public's health and that was completely understandable.

There was no way we could continue to operate business as usual with the threat of a pandemic upon us.

There is no way we can count the lives we have saved by all coming together to flatten the curve - but we can look at the nations that have struggled and know we have absolutely done the right thing in enforcing social distancing laws.

Now we are seeing the state slowly reopen, the next step is to bring the economy roaring back to life.

The council's battleplan is a prime way to ensure that will happen.

We were rightly worried about people's lives - now we need to worry about their livelihoods.

The financial stress that is being felt in our community should not be underestimated.

It will cause a whole new crisis if we let it.

Every level of government has acted admirably in supporting businesses and individuals during the crisis.

But as we ease out of these restrictions, the economy will need all the support it can get to bounce back.

We hear about the loss of 600,000 jobs, but what that translates to is families and individuals who have been left out of work, mortgages unpaid and people going without.

We need to help people get back to work.