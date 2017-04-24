OUR SAY: Highway upgrade will help, but drive with care

THE State and Federal governments, and in particular our local politicians Llew O'Brien and Bruce Saunders, are to be commended for the upgrade that has been funded to improve the Bruce Highway between Maryborough and Gympie.



The Bruce Highway is a notorious road that has claimed many lives over the years - and we have seen much carnage on the highway in recent weeks.



This upgrade is worth more than $18 million and will include extended overtaking lanes, new turning lanes and a widened median.



All these things will help to improve the safety of the highway.



The number one thing that is necessary to improve safety, however, is driver awareness.



We all need to take care on our roads, make sure we keep the fatal five in mind and drive responsibly to get where we are going safely.

