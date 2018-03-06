Menu
Fraser Coast mayor Cr Gerard O'Connell and Disaster Planning co-ordinator Mal Churchill with the canister that is a part of the weather station called an Alert Monitor. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

OUR SAY: An honour to attend the funeral of a wonderful man

Carlie Walker
by
6th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

ON Monday I was honoured to attend the funeral of a man I truly respect and admire.

Former police officer and disaster co-ordinator Mal Churchill always provided sensible advice and information each time I was in contact with him during times of disaster.

He was the go-to person when floods affected Maryborough and everyone at the paper knew that if we got in touch with Mr Churchill, we'd be getting the best, most up to date information.

It's hard for a community to lose someone like Mr Churchill.

There aren't enough of them - people who genuinely want to help others and serve their communities are few and far between and not many do it with as much distinction as Mr Churchill.

I was lucky to be able to sit around a table with his family last week and listen to them as they shared memories and talked about their husband and father's many great qualities and values.

Integrity was one, along with honour.

What I remember most from my visit though was the laughter.

His family clearly loved being around him and it showed.

As the daughter of a former police officer, I recognised many of the qualities they were talking about in my own dad.

When you lose someone like that, it can't help but leave a huge hole.

It's hard to know what to say in order to bring comfort at such a difficult time.

All I can say is that I know the memories of their husband and dad will bring comfort and joy well into the future.

And for his sons, having the legacy of his values in their own lives, which all of them undoubtedly do, will mean your dad is always with you.
 

