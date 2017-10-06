30°
OUR SAY: How many more have to die to change laws?

Agents from the FBI continue to process evidence at the scene of a mass shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carlie Walker
IT'S strange how events on the other side of the world can have a profound affect on you.

As I watched the massacre in Orlando's Pulse nightclub unfold last year, I was heartbroken by the story of one mum whose son called her from the bathroom.

He was afraid and wanted her to get there as soon as possible.

Sadly by the time she got there, he had been killed.

Before that, on December 14, 2012, 20 small children and six staff members at an elementary school in Connecticut were gunned down by a 20-year-old man.

Just this week the horror again played out on our television screens.

People ran for their lives as some lunatic fired down on them as they watched a country music concert in Las Vegas.

When does it end?

Will any American politician with a bit of power ever enact the gun laws that have no doubt saved lives in Australia and other countries?

I don't know why I still have hope.

I think I knew that if the deaths of small children could be tolerated without any change, then there would never be meaningful reform around gun laws in the United States.

But the alternative means accepting that many more will die in this senseless manner.

No one needs to die this way.

Not people who are out enjoying a concert, or hanging out with friends at a night club.

Especially not tiny children who are just going to school.

I'm grateful we have the gun laws we do in this country.

I just wonder how many more deaths it will take for the laws in the United States to change.
 

Topics:  america australia gun control gun laws

Fraser Coast Chronicle
