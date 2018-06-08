OUR SAY: I picked a mighty fine time to move to Queensland

ABOUT 11 years ago when I moved to the Fraser Coast, I could never have imagined the deep, dark decade that would come.



Now, I love Hervey Bay and Maryborough (and surrounds) deeply but I do not love State Of Origin time.



Then, I'm reminded I'm from New South Wales but surrounded by Queenslanders and we can barely win a game of footy to save our lives.



I know we won in 2014 (and what a relief that was) but every series before and since has been pure unadulterated torture.



Particularly last year.



Last year was awful.



We blew the Queenslanders out of the park in the first match only to be humbled in the second and third games.



I've grown to loathe the names Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater.



Thank goodness three of them have now retired from representative football and the last one will be gone by this time next year.



On Wednesday night we did it again - we won the first game of this year's series.



Unlike last year, I wasn't overcome with joy and optimism.



Now I know better.



Instead I am waiting with trepidation for the next match in Sydney.



A match we will be expected to win.



All I can say is, I'm hoping the nightmare is finally over.



But the past decade leaves me unconvinced.

