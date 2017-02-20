OUR SAY: If you're worried about your health see your GP

A FEW years ago, former Chronicle photo-journalist Karlie Thomsen was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.



Since then the Hervey Bay mum has done an enormous amount of work and fundraising helping to make sure other women will recognise the symptoms.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

Witnesses say man drove through garage door

Truck crushes car; emergency services attend

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

POLL: Is it fair Cr Taylor skips council briefings?



February is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and it's a great time for women to get their health checked out.



The earlier the illness is caught, the better chance of survival.



I'm so pleased Karlie is doing so well after her diagnosis and I'm proud of all she has done to help raise awareness that could save other women.



If you have any concerns about your health, go get checked out today.



Many good reasons to feel optimistic



THE past week has seen a great deal of positivity for the Fraser Coast.



With jobs available at a new supermarket in Maryborough and the solar farm at Teebar, there was a real sense of optimism and that culminated with thousands of people visiting the area for the surf life saving carnival which was held on the weekend.



That event will give the Fraser Coast a huge economic boost.



The more I see, the more optimistic I feel about the future of this area.



That doesn't mean there isn't more work to be done - progress and vision is needed to ensure we keep moving forward.

