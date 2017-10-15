OUR SAY: Important to do the right thing by our pets

I KNOW there isn't a great deal of love for cats in some parts of the community.



The animals are a little too aloof for some tastes and sometimes a little too bloodthirsty when it comes to other animals.



I for one love cats and hate to hear of anything bad happening to them.



That is why it was terrible to hear of the recent kitten dumpings that have happened across the Fraser Coast.



No matter what you think of cats and kittens, no animal should be dumped somewhere and left to die.



That is a cruel and inhumane fate.



As Di North from Fraser Coast Animal Rescue said, there are so many other options.



Organisations just like the one she belongs to were set up to try to prevent people from doing this.



Rescue groups can help with finding homes for pets and make sure no cat, kitten, puppy or dog is dumped.



I also urge those who haven't had their pet desexed yet to do so.



An unwanted little pet is a stressful and time-consuming issue to deal with.



Not to mention that desexing an animal has many additional benefits.



It can help the animal lead a longer, healthier life and helps prevent the urge to roam.



It's up to every pet owner to be responsible and do the right thing by their pets.



End of an era



I HAVE to share my grief that The Simpsons are now off free-to-air television in Australia for the first time in 25 years.



I haven't actually watched it in years so I know I'm part of the reason it is now gone.



The truth is it hasn't been as good as it once was in a long time, but it was a comfort knowing it was there.

