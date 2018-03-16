OUR SAY: Important to keep closing the gap

THURSDAY was National Close the Gap day and it's more important than ever to recognise it.



It's so much more than an acknowledgement of the terrible gap in life expectancy between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians.



It is a call to arms for all of us to pledge our commitment to closing that gap.



The Close the Gap Campaign came into being in 2006 and while a lot has been achieved, there's a long way to go.



Indigenous people still die, on average, 10 to 17 years earlier than non-indigenous Australians.

