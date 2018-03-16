Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dozens gather to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Galangoor Primary Healthcare Service.
Dozens gather to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Galangoor Primary Healthcare Service. Carlie Walker
Opinion

OUR SAY: Important to keep closing the gap

Carlie Walker
by
16th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THURSDAY was National Close the Gap day and it's more important than ever to recognise it.

It's so much more than an acknowledgement of the terrible gap in life expectancy between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians.

It is a call to arms for all of us to pledge our commitment to closing that gap.

The Close the Gap Campaign came into being in 2006 and while a lot has been achieved, there's a long way to go.

Indigenous people still die, on average, 10 to 17 years earlier than non-indigenous Australians.

Reader poll

Are we doing enough to close the gap?

View Results

Related Items

Show More
close the gap galangoor duwalami primary healthcare service hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle
"I'm just going to embrace having no hair."

"I'm just going to embrace having no hair."

News While many women would struggle to say goodbye to their long, luscious locks, to Faan Jaemsaidee it's "just hair."

Four charged with drug offences after police raid

Four charged with drug offences after police raid

News Four people have been charged with drug offences.

Wheelchair-bound granny, aged 90, charged with arson

Wheelchair-bound granny, aged 90, charged with arson

Crime She's accused of orchestrating a revenge blaze.

Titman back in the game after World Series stint

Titman back in the game after World Series stint

Sport Titman will be out on the track in the Speedcars event.

  • 16th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

Local Partners