OUR SAY: Individual choice isn’t always the right choice

SOMEONE made a comment to me recently that when it comes to vaccination he was in favour, but it should come down to an individual's choice.

In our society, just about everything comes down to individual choice.

We can say what we want, do what we want and choose the medical treatments we want.

But individuals are not free from the consequences of their own actions and never have been.

You can decide not to get a licence to drive a car, but if you're caught driving without one you'll go to court.

You're free to say anything you like about anyone or anything, but that doesn't mean everyone will agree with you and it doesn't mean you're free from the consequences of what you say.

When it comes to the anti-vaccination crowd who want to paint this as a human right's issue, it's a timely reminder that with individual choice comes personal responsibility.

Not vaccinating may mean your child is excluded from daycare.

It may mean that you can't work in certain fields.

This isn't to punish people for their personal choices - it's to protect others.

Anti-vaxxers can make their choice but they have to live with the consequences of that choice.

As we look at a world changed forever by COVID-19, it's frustrating that there are people who want to put their individual choice above the health of the community.