OUR SAY: It can be frustrating when you're looking for work

WITHOUT a doubt, finding work continues to be a challenge in our region.



Darren Cox is just one of many people looking for work and when you have submitted dozens of applications, let alone thousands, without success, it can quickly get very dispiriting.



It's concerning to hear that job-seeker Mr Cox believes his age is contributing to his lack of success in finding work.



I'm sure with his skills and experience, he has much to offer.



Everyone, both young and old, deserves to be given the chance for success and the security and satisfaction of paid employment.



I hope Mr Cox finds work soon and that more job opportunities soon become available on the Fraser Coast for all who are looking for work.

