OUR SAY: It's up to all of us to put new event on the map

EACH year, dozens of photos of Maryborough's PubFest have been featured in this paper.



The event put the city on the map, gave it an economic boost and was enjoyed by thousands of people every year.



This year there are people out there who are disappointed the event has been replaced.



But staying home in protest, or dismissing Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival out of hand won't solve anything.



Any event, activity or celebration is what you make it.



One day, if the venues get back on board and the time is right, PubFest might return one day.



I know there are people in our community who haven't given up on the event and hope one day it will return to its former glory.



In the meantime, let's enjoy what so many have worked so hard to produce - festival that truly is a celebration of local talent and live music.



It wasn't the just the format of PubFest that made is so great, or the fact that we competed for a world record.



It was the people who came together, determined to have a good time, to make the day the best it could be.



If we embrace that notion, there's no reason why this new event can't be every bit as successful.



Many parts of PubFest remain - the opportunity to get dressed up, the costume competition.



Enjoy those parts, but also celebrate the new event for what it brings.

