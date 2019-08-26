OUR SAY: It's time for Hinkler Regional Deal to be signed

MARYBOROUGH is not being left behind - not by any level of government.

Each level has committed funding that will help the Heritage City regain its status as a manufacturing powerhouse, while also helping to broaden its tourism appeal.

We can see from the investment in military history and the city's museums, Maryborough has so many drawcards and so much potential that is just being realised.

This paper is carefully chronicling each step and the change in atmosphere that is being felt in Maryborough - to one of positivity and optimism.

It goes without saying that the same is wanted for Hervey Bay.

With the introduction of the Cashless Debit Card, there was an emphasis on building industries and helping people find work.

The point is not keeping people chained to the card, but helping them find careers and jobs.

The Hinkler Regional Deal is a vital part of the plan and that is why it is part of the same geographical footprint as the cashless card.

As pointed out today, parts of the Hinkler electorate overlap with the state electorate of Maryborough, so the Heritage City will benefit from the deal.

Of course, funding and new projects in Hervey Bay will also benefit the rest of the region.

It's time for the State Government to stop making excuses and sign the deal.