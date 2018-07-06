Menu
Maryborough's Jo Baker with some of the jackets she has left in Queens Park.
Maryborough's Jo Baker with some of the jackets she has left in Queens Park.
OUR SAY: Jo is bringing warmth to winter

Carlie Walker
6th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
ONE person can make a big difference.

Maryborough's Jo Baker is proving that.

When I met with her in Queens Park earlier this week, it was clear she was committed to helping people.

After seeing a video on Facebook in which a mum and son in Tasmania were tying jackets to trees for the homeless, Jo knew she wanted to do it here.

It's been genuinely cold this winter and while most of us enjoy the comfort of our homes, heaters and blankets, others aren't so fortunate.

Some are living rough, either sleeping in their cars or on the street, with little to keep them warm.

Jo is doing a truly beautiful thing.

Not only has she donated her old jackets to the cause, she's also been going to ops shops in the area to buy more so even more people can stay warm.

When her idea got shared on social media, some pointed out that a few of the jackets might be taken by people who aren't homeless.

But Jo's generosity of spirit means she doesn't care.

If someone has to take a jacket off a tree, chances are they are in need.

Some people might have a roof over their heads, but very little money.

I'm sure no one could begrudge them the opportunity to stay warm.

Well done Jo on doing something for the community.

You're a great example for us all.
 

