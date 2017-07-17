OUR SAY: Keep an eye out for our annual visitors

IT was concerning to hear Peter Lynch from Hervey Bay's Blue Dolphin whale watching tours talk about what he has seen since the start of the whale watching season.



Boats are meant to keep a 100 metre distance from whales and jet skis are supposed to remain 300 metres away - with the exception of special interest whales like Migaloo, in which case the exclusion zone is 500 metres.



But Mr Lynch saw a boat and a jet ski pass within 20 metres of a whale, and he saw another vessel go right over the top of a whale.



Boaties and other people who are out on the water recreationally need to be aware of the mighty mammals in our waters - both for their own safety and that of the whales.



Whales are unpredictable creatures and as Mike Joyce, Southern Operations in the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, says, the risk is increasing every year as their numbers increase.



Humpbacks have been known to nudge boats, slap their tails when close to vessels and leap out of the water when breaching.



All this can pose a danger to both the boaties and whales.



Be sure to take care on the water and protect yourself and the mammals visiting our waters.

