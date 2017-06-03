OUR SAY: Keep support flowing after festival

MARYBOROUGH definitely knows how to put on a good party.



From the pub crawl to the Mary Poppins Festival, there's an event for all ages to enjoy and Maryborough brings a fun, relaxed vibe to proceedings.



Today's Relish Festival will be no different - just a lot of fun, great food and delicious wine.



I urge people to get along and enjoy themselves.



This is an event we need to get behind, not just because it offers a day of entertainment but also because it showcases many of our wonderful businesses.



We have restaurants that are doing really special things with food in this area and the chefs deserve to be celebrated and recognised.



And then there are businesses like Maryborough's Lychee Divine, which has created a variety of wines that will be available for tasting.



This is an event that will continue to grow every year and its supported by wonderful people.



So if you taste something you love or try a wine and enjoy the flavour, make sure you support the business that created it and give it your custom.



It's great for Fraser Coast businesses to showcase their talents at the event, but it's up to all of us to support them the other 365 days of the year as well.

