OUR SAY: Loss of freedom is reason enough to avoid prison

IT MUST be a strange feeling to go behind bars and know you can't just leave whenever you want.



My dad worked as a police officer for a number of years.



We lived at the officer's house right next to the police station when he was stationed in Kurri Kurri.



There were holding cells at the back of the station. Only a wire fence separated the backyard where my brother and I played from the cells.



Sometimes a drunk or belligerent prisoner would yell out at us or ask for something.

And sometimes when there was no one being held, my brother and I would play in the cells, which let me tell you were quite different from the more comfortable conditions at Maryborough Correctional Centre.



The cells smelt like pigeon poo and had only a plastic-covered mattress on the floor.



But none-the-less because we were free to leave at any time, my brother and I thought it was a bit of a laugh to play over there.



I suspect the same is true of my visit to Maryborough Correctional Centre this week.



I was surprised to see televisions in the cells - and I was also surprised to see how comfortable the cells looked, even the ones with bunks, despite the ongoing issue of overcrowding at the centre.



I'm as open as anyone to debate whether prisoners should have luxuries or whether they are only entitled to necessities when they go behind bars after committing a crime.



Prison, after all, isn't meant to be fun.



But I was reminded of my days spent in Kurri and what a relief it was knowing that I could leave that little holding cell at any time.



The price of one's freedom is the real punishment of going to prison.

