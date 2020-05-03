OUR SAY: Lots to look forward to in the future

SEEING photos of people getting out and about this weekend was so special – a reminder that there will be light at the end of this tunnel.

Seeing people go to the shops together for a few items and picnic by the water showed that sometimes the simplest things can be a real pleasure – just leaving the house for a few hours can give one a mental boost.

It made me think of the many things we will never again take for granted once the pandemic is over.

Having lunch at a cafe in a busy street with friends and watching the world go by.

Having a romantic dinner at a local restaurant or catching up with workmates for some drinks at the pub.

Getting rugged up to watch a rugby league match or cheer on a hockey team.

Getting the kids smothered in sunscreen and heading down to the beach with a group for a barbecue.

Going to the movies to see the latest blockbuster.

Of course, there are big pleasures to look forward to as well.

Weddings with dozens of people and overseas trips.

Travelling around Australia in a campervan. We will never take any of these things for granted ever again.

It’s such a strange time to be alive but in a weird way, not being able to enjoy the things we regularly take for granted will make them all the more precious when we get to do them.

Not to mention getting to spend time with the people we love most.