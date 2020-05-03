Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Seaside outing - siblings (L) Tahlia, Junior, Tiarna, Faava and Shaun Rokeni from Hervey Bay at Torquay Beach.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Seaside outing - siblings (L) Tahlia, Junior, Tiarna, Faava and Shaun Rokeni from Hervey Bay at Torquay Beach.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

OUR SAY: Lots to look forward to in the future

Carlie Walker
3rd May 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEEING photos of people getting out and about this weekend was so special – a reminder that there will be light at the end of this tunnel.

Seeing people go to the shops together for a few items and picnic by the water showed that sometimes the simplest things can be a real pleasure – just leaving the house for a few hours can give one a mental boost.

It made me think of the many things we will never again take for granted once the pandemic is over.

Having lunch at a cafe in a busy street with friends and watching the world go by.

Having a romantic dinner at a local restaurant or catching up with workmates for some drinks at the pub.

Getting rugged up to watch a rugby league match or cheer on a hockey team.

Getting the kids smothered in sunscreen and heading down to the beach with a group for a barbecue.

Going to the movies to see the latest blockbuster.

Of course, there are big pleasures to look forward to as well.

Weddings with dozens of people and overseas trips.

Travelling around Australia in a campervan. We will never take any of these things for granted ever again.

It’s such a strange time to be alive but in a weird way, not being able to enjoy the things we regularly take for granted will make them all the more precious when we get to do them.

Not to mention getting to spend time with the people we love most.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cool start to May as relaxed health restrictions greeted by single digits

        premium_icon Cool start to May as relaxed health restrictions greeted by...

        News The weather service expects temperatures to begin warming later this week, some rain also on the cards

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Alleged Gympie armed robber nabbed in Bay

        premium_icon Alleged Gympie armed robber nabbed in Bay

        News The suspect was located at a commercial property along Boat Harbour Dr

        How school is helping turn parents into teachers

        premium_icon How school is helping turn parents into teachers

        News Even at home we still encourage the students to be respectful, be learning and be...