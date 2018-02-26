OUR SAY: MAFS comments cross line into cyber bullying

Davina and Dean’s plot to head off into the sunset delivered high ratings for Married at First Sight. (Pic: Supplied)

WHEN does opinion cross the line into bullying?



That is the question I've been left pondering over the past few weeks of watching Married at First Sight.



Every series has so-called villains, who cause outrage by their words or actions.



It can all be quite fun and entertaining, but sometimes comments relating to the show cross the line.



Take for example two of the participants in this year's experiment, Dean and Davina.

For a fleeting moment, both considered leaving their respective partners and pursuing a relationship together.



It didn't pan out that way, but their actions were televised to the nation prior to that.

Forget the argument of whether it can be considered cheating when your partner is someone you've been fake married to for five minutes and consider the reaction to their behaviour.



Social media has lit up, often with hilarious comments, memes and columns.



But there's a darker side too.



People have jumped on Davina's public Facebook page, calling her a variety of despicable names and hurling abuse at her.



Dean has copped it on Instagram too.

Waiting for the Dinner Party like... 🥂 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/CXnXlmrmTe — Married At First Sight (@MarriedAU) February 21, 2018

No matter what you think of these people - and I'm not saying you're not allowed to judge when they put themselves out there on television - do we really need it to get to that level?



How can we teach our kids to be kind if we are so cruel?



Every one of us has made a bad choice in life.



Imagine if you had to live with the scrutiny and abuse these people are living with.



All I ask is for people to read their online comments twice before they post and consider whether what they are saying is going way too far.