OUR SAY: Magistrate never lost sight of the real victims

FOR many years now I've admired Magistrate John Smith's ability to never lose sight of the real victims.



He is well known in the region as a man who handed down sentences that were tough but fair.



In a time where so-called justice seems to be getting softer and punishments weaker, Mr Smith was a shining light.



So many times I heard him talk of his concern for the pain and fear that so many victims of crime suffer, of the financial difficulty businesses encounter because of dishonesty offences.



Many times when I report on court matters, the suffering of those who had a crime committed against them plays second fiddle to the mitigating factors put forward by the defendant.



Mitigating factors should always be taken into account, and there's no doubt that Mr Smith did consider the circumstances of every single person who appeared before him.



But he never forgot the real victims - the business that lost hundreds of dollars or the person who was violently assaulted.



Mr Smith had zero tolerance for people who did not take their bail obligations seriously and those who seemed to ignore orders made by the court also came under fire.



A person placed on a suspended jail sentence who appeared again a month later would be accused of "blowing a raspberry" at the court.



I couldn't tell you how many times I've heard that expression over the years.



It was a sign of Mr Smith's frustration, of the inability of some offenders to get the message.



Mr Smith had all the time in the world for those trying to better themselves through education or work, but none for those content to repeatedly reoffend.



He would call out parents appearing in court on drug charges when they had children in their homes.



Above all, while he never lost sight of the impact his decisions had upon those who appeared before his court, Mr Smith put the well-being of the community above any other consideration.



For that he should be commended.



Have a wonderful retirement, Mr Smith.

