OUR SAY: Make special moments count on first day

5 yr old twins Chloe and Mason Window from Wondunna ready to start prep school at Fraser Coast Anglican College.Photo: Alistair Brightman

IT’S a nerve-racking time when it comes to sending children to school for their first day.

Today hundreds of young children will walk into the classroom as students for the first time.

It is the first day of a long journey of learning, one that will take them places they can now only dream of.

For little Mason Window, the journey to the classroom has been more difficult than most.

He has had multiple surgeries and survived a battle with deadly necrotising fasciitis when he was just eight months old.

The youngster survived and has fought his way back to health after other trials and tribulations as well.

By his side through it all has been his twin, Chloe, who mum Lauren describes as his protector.

She will be there with him today when they both walk into school for the first time.

Every child has their own story and their own talents and challenges.

But it’s hard not to be moved by stories such as this, when someone so small has had to overcome so much just to do what so many others take for granted – attend their first day of school.

To all the preps, returning students and parents who are making the trip to school this morning – embrace every moment.

Stay safe as you make the trip. Remember how fast your babies are growing up and take some photos.

Enjoy your first day.