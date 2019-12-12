OUR SAY: Maryborough really is making a comeback

FLOOD LIT: Fraser Coast landmarks, including Maryborough City Hall, will take on a new glow as part of campaign to raise awareness about cancer.

THE Chronicle’s campaign, Mary’s Making a Comeback, has been one of the most successful ones I have seen since I started at the paper 12 years ago.

At first it was a way of pointing out all the positive things that were happening in the Heritage City.

But it’s clear it’s taken on a life of its own.

The simple phrase seems to have motived people across the community, from government to business to people in the street, to push to make the city the best it can be.

When I started, it was no secret the city was struggling.

There were many empty shops in the CBD, the streets were a little rundown and there seemed to be little sense that anything could be done to make change.

You fast forward to now and the mind boggles.

Maryborough’s streetscapes have embraced the city’s sense of quirk, we have Mary Poppins traffic lights for goodness sake, the footpaths have been upgraded, roadworks are being carried out all the time, the Story Bank has been renovated and put into action, the Duncan Chapman statue and From Gallipoli to Armistice memorial has been built.

We have a new, cohesive military trail, new opportunities have been provided for our timber mills, the future of the Downer factory has been given a significant boost and the City Hall’s floor has been refurnished.

Maryborough really is making a comeback and everyone who has been part of it should applaud themselves.