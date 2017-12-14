OUR SAY: More effort needed to stamp out bullying

THERE is a reason there has been such a strong response to the video of Keaton Jones and his tearful plea to those that had been bullying him.



Just about everyone has a story about a time when they were the subject of bullying, whether it was at school, work or in another social environment.



I know there was been some controversy surrounding the family and the video since then, but I still think it has started a worthwhile conversation.



When I was at school, I was attacked by bullies.



One girl cut my hair while she was sitting behind me in class and an older group stole my backpack when I'd just started high school.



I was shy and found it hard to deal with the bullying until the end of Year 7, when I met a great group of girls I'm still close friends with to this day.



The principal of my school told my mother that bullying and name-calling was part of growing up, which she found ridiculous.



She remarked to him that in the real, grown-up world, it would be unacceptable and rude for her to point out the fact that he was bald (which he undeniably was).



I think sometimes we accept behaviour or try to rationalise it when really we should be trying to stamp it out.



Sure, kids need to learn about the real world where they won't always get their own way and which can sometimes be unkind.



But surely we don't really believe our kids should grow up accepting this kind of treatment.



One only needs to look at social media to see that name-calling and bullying seems to have escaped the schoolyard and is becoming more and more a part of our daily lives.



If we want better behaviour from our children, we need to demand it from ourselves.

