OUR SAY: More of the same from major parties won't cut it

LESS than 24 hours into the election cycle, our ears are already bleeding as our major parties once again fail to learn from the past.



Finger-pointing and cringe-worthy slogans are dominating as Labor and the LNP blame each other for the problems plaguing regional Queensland.



Minor parties and independents are getting out the popcorn and relishing in the real possibility that this might be their big chance.



Whether they can actually deliver remains to be seen but if the major parties don't want us to find out - they must do better.



In a world where it is becoming difficult to tell robotic party leaders apart, increasing numbers of voters are revolting against more of the same with little concern about the consequences.



Donald Trump isn't sitting in the White House because the majority of Americans believed he was going to make a great president.



Arrogance, a lack of respect for the people and bias reporting played a huge part in sending undecided voters into the radical camp.



Even now, much of the media and the moaning far-left still haven't come to terms with the Trump Presidency.



Meanwhile, his breed of politics is flourishing in Queensland where Pauline Hanson and her proteges continue preaching to a growing congregation of disenfranchised voters.



There is no doubt independent and minor party MPs can make a difference, particularly in the event of a minority government, but we are in deep trouble if support for them is driven by contempt rather than substance.



This paper will do the best it can in sniffing out the spin and holding sitting and aspiring politicians to account. Come polling day, it can only be hoped enough substance has come from all sides for boxes to be ticked based who is best for the job and not to simply send a message to major party candidates who failed to heed the warning.

